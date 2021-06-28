The Summer Water Project, a grassroots group, is working to get relief to vulnerable people in Denton, especially homeless people and pedestrians, through stations where they can get free, cold drinking water. This cooler is located outside Zera Coffee Co.
Krystal Shuttlesworth, left, and Jane Piper Lunt pose in front of the Summer Water Project’s first cooler of cold water, placed on Parkway Street, near Big Fatty’s Spanking Shack. The grassroots group is working to get free drinking water to vulnerable people in Denton, especially homeless people and pedestrians.
The Summer Water Project has a simple mission: to bring relief to anyone — especially the homeless — with coolers full of free bottles of cold water around Denton.
Last week, administrators of the group’s Facebook page posted in the Denton Downtowners group that someone had cut the chains anchoring one cooler to its spot at McKinney Street and Bell Avenue and taken the chain, the lock, the cooler and its contents.
Commenters quickly suggested the city may have removed the first cooler. Another cooler located near Thrift Giant at Brinker Road and Loop 288 also vanished last Friday.
Summer Water Project leaders hadn’t agreed to an interview by Monday, but administrators asked readers to avoid blaming the city because there wasn’t any evidence or confirmation.
The Summer Water Project, a grassroots group working to get relief to vulnerable people in Denton, especially homeless people and pedestrians through stations where they can get free, cold drinking water. The group formed in June to meet a need for homeless people endangered by the heat of Denton summers.
The Summer Water Project has received help from a number of local businesses, such as Gohlke Pools, which donates buckets of ice from its ice machine. Volunteers use the ice in coolers set up around Denton.
Bottled water donated to the Summer Water Project, a grassroots Denton Initiative to bring relief — sometimes life-saving relief — to pedestrians and homeless people who often can't escape the soaring seasonal temperatures in the summer in Denton. Activists with the group are working to get more services and sheltering spots in the city for vulnerable people.
Ryan Adams, Denton’s director of customer service and public affairs, said the city hasn’t removed any of the group’s coolers.
“We received one complaint related to a cooler but found no violation so the case was closed,” Adams said. “There is an existing ordinance that prohibits items from being placed in the public right of way.”
That ordinance, city code Section 17-101, prohibits anyone from parking a vehicle or putting any object or personal property in or on any right of way.
“This is mainly a safety-driven regulation, and we simply ask that any items be placed out of the right of way so there are no hazards to anyone needing access to the right of way,” Adams said.
Adams said the city has grant agreements with Our Daily Bread (Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center), the local Salvation Army and 20 other nonprofits to help give specific services that meet targeted community needs.
“Outside of the grant agreement, the relationship between the city and any grant recipient does not change the independent status of the organization, and the operations of those two organizations are not under city direction,” Adams said. “Our Daily Bread has communicated to us that they restaffed after COVID and are resuming seven-nights-a-week shelter operations at the Monsignor King Outreach Center as of July 5.”
In its weekly report released on June 4, city staff included a copy of the current inclement weather communication for this summer.
“It is important to note that since city facilities have reopened after COVID, there are city facilities open this summer during normal operating hours with air conditioning and public access to restrooms, water fountains and sitting areas for those needing a place to temporarily escape the summer weather,” Adams said.
The inclement weather communications were developed in partnership with local nonprofits to get information about the response to extreme weather. The city and nonprofits focus on informing residents about the community resources available, especially the nonprofits that expand their services and hours during extreme weather periods.
Adams said the city uses its communication channels to alert locals when temperatures climb past 100 degrees or below 32 degrees. The city also uses its communication channels or an emergency, such as severe flooding.
The information is posted on the city’s website, at city buildings and at the nonprofits.
“City staff has been made aware of some confusion that the identified city facilities are not available unless it is 100 degrees, which is not accurate,” Adams said. “For example, the libraries and recreation centers where individuals come year-round and are welcomed by staff regardless of temperature.”
The city is working to clarify its communications about where people can go to find relief during the summer and winter. Soon, city publications and postings will clearly state that city facilities, listed with their operating hours, are open to the public with air conditioning, restrooms, water and seating for those who need to get out of Denton’s typical summer heat, which can pose health risks.
Adams said he anticipates that public information will be complete this week.
To help the Summer Water Project by donating coolers, bottled water or financial donations, request to join the project’s Facebook group.
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.