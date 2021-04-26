One of 10 winners of the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards this year, the city of Denton will receive $290,000 for a landscaping project.
According to a news release from the city of Denton, the awards are given by Keep Texas Beautiful for community improvement. The recipients are awarded in 10 categories, based on population. Denton is in Category 9, for cities with populations between 90,001 and 180,000. Midland and Odessa came in second and third.
In all, Denton and the nine other first-place winners will share $2 million in landscape funding from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Denton also received the award in 2008, 2002, 1997, 1993 and 1990, taking in $545,000. Previous landscaping projects funded by the award are on South Loop 288, U.S. 380, U.S. 77, Dallas Drive and Fort Worth Drive.
Denton will be recognized during KTB’s annual conference. The virtual event is scheduled for June 29-July 1.