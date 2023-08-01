Bell Avenue
Bell Avenue runs through the Texas Woman’s University campus.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

There will be no recommendation by Denton city staff to close Bell Avenue to vehicle traffic through the Texas Woman’s University campus.

Instead, the plan is to move forward with a hybrid three-lane roadway with raised medians and turn lanes and possible roundabouts along the beginning and the end of the TWU corridor, according to a city staff presentation to the Denton City Council on Tuesday.

