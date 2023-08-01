There will be no recommendation by Denton city staff to close Bell Avenue to vehicle traffic through the Texas Woman’s University campus.
Instead, the plan is to move forward with a hybrid three-lane roadway with raised medians and turn lanes and possible roundabouts along the beginning and the end of the TWU corridor, according to a city staff presentation to the Denton City Council on Tuesday.
They don’t plan to widen the road, and their goal would be not to take any right of way.
Some of the benefits to this new plan, according to staff, include that the road function will remain consistent, there will be safer crossings for cyclists and pedestrians, and trees will be replaced.
Staff recommended advancing the design for the hybrid three-lane plan and working in coordination with TWU during the design and implementation.
The City Council agreed and also gave direction for staff to move forward with minor improvements to Bell Avenue at Eagle Drive. The city will adjust roadway striping to eliminate dual northbound lanes and refresh existing striping, at an estimated cost of $100,000.
Staff will also be moving forward to build possible major improvements to the Bell-Eagle intersection into the city’s capital improvement projects plan at an estimated cost of $5 million. These major improvements include dual southbound right turns and dual northbound left turns and whether to travel north on Bell or west on Eagle before the railroad bridge.
Trevor Crain, director of capital projects, told the council there had been a lot of back-and-forth about closing Bell Avenue at TWU, but they decided to listen to the community, many of whom were in opposition to closing it.
“I’m thrilled that Bell Avenue won’t be closed,” council member Joe Holland said.
“You have deemed these mechanisms as appropriate for all schoolchildren for their safety, but by closing Bell to taxpayers and vehicles and school buses and city buses, you are deciding that TWU students and staff, who are all adults, somehow need exceptional protections in excess to those given to children,” said Pam Spooner, one of several residents who appeared at a December council meeting to discuss Bell Avenue.
Council member Paul Meltzer seemed thankful that they were having a “lower-pressure conversation” about Bell Avenue on Tuesday. Meltzer asked if TWU plans to implement bike lane barriers, as the University of North Texas had done on Hickory Street.
Crain said it wasn’t the goal of TWU to do so.
Council member Chris Watts gave thanks to TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten, who was in attendance at the work session Tuesday afternoon, for showing what good leadership looks like.
“Thank you for being able to be nimble and prioritize what is important for students,” Watts said.
