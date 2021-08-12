Following a five-hour emergency meeting, the Denton City Council voted 5-2 this evening to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s order against municipal governments requiring face coverings, almost mirroring the ordinance adopted a day earlier by Dallas County.
This is a developing story and will be updated.Following the lead of other jurisdictions, namely Dallas County, the Denton City Council in a 5-2 vote during an emergency meeting on Thursday night directly challenged Gov. Gregg Abbott’s order against requiring face coverings.
‘Not alone in this’
“First, I want to assure you … we are tasked with what we think is best in a difficult situation,” said council member Paul Meltzer, one of the “yes” votes. “We’re down to eight ICU beds. This is not good. Thank you for being part of this solution, and I want to acknowledge we are not alone in this. I appeal to Gov. Abbott … to be on the side of your fellow Texans.
Deb Armintor was another “yes” vote.
“This would be to replicate the Dallas County mask mandate which has narrow but specific protections,” she said. “We move not alone as a city but in solidary with Dallas County … and stand up against this outrageous order by the governor.”
The 4-hour emergency meeting followed a council meeting on Tuesday about the same discussion — whether it is feasible to defy the governor’s order (GA-38) while facing legal consequences.
The 13th order of council establishes that:
Health and safety policies must be created by pre-K through 12th grade in public schools and child care centers; health and safety policies must be created for commercial entities; face coverings are required at city-owned buildings; and face coverings are “strongly urged” in the general public.
The ordinance is effective as of midnight on Friday morning.
‘Appreciate the passion’
“I appreciate the passion by which everyone spoke,” Vicki Byrd said. She voted “yes” for the ordinance, along with Armintor, Meltzer, Brian Beck and Alison Maguire.
“We’ve got to allow the scientists to do their work,” Byrd said. “With that being said, there’s the practical side. In my viewpoint … we need to follow the experts and follow whatever they need us to do.”
Each council member, except for Mayor Gerard Hudspeth who did not return a message seeking comment, told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday night they are fully vaccinated.
Hudspeth and Jesse Davis voted “no” for the new Denton ordinance.
‘Masks are effective’
“I agree are masks are effective,” Davis said. “I agree that our children who cannot be vaccinated … ought to wear masks. I agree that masks save lives. I do not agree that a city mask mandate in the city of Denton will save lives.”
He also said that compared to a year ago, “we were in a very different situation.”
“Am I going to be wearing a mask at Kroger or Home Depot?” Davis asked. “You have to be living under a rock … not to make a decision. I reject this notion that this city council … gets to decide who gets to live and who gets to die. This time, we are acting in contradiction of a gubernatorial order.”
Furthermore, Davis said, the city council “has less authority in less spaces than we had in June.”
“We can tell ourselves we’re making a difference, and we can certainly be moved by our own experiences,” he said. “We have no legal authority to defy the governor. Get a vaccine if you can [and] get a booster if you’re advised to. Wear a mask if you want to.”
‘Last line of defense’
Maguire acknowledged personal freedoms.
“Individual freedom is extremely important,” she said. “It is the bedrock of our democracy, but it doesn’t give us the right to harm others. I wish we had officials at the state level willing to protect us. But that’s not happening. We are the last line of defense. We have very little power, unfortunately, to enforce this mandate.”
Following the meeting, Byrd, Armintor, Maguire and Beck said they are proud of the council’s decision, that it was the right one in the face of what they believe is a mere economic and political decision by Abbott.