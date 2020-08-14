Denton is under an excessive heat warning for the first time in two years as temperatures Friday afternoon are expected to reach 106, according to the National Weather Service.
The excessive heat warning was issued by NWS Friday morning, the first time the service has issued a warning for Denton County since July 19, 2018. Normally, there are watches for heat, but Friday and Saturday's heat indexes were abnormally high, said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the NWS Fort Worth office.
"We upgraded to a warning because the heat index and temperatures are reaching even higher temperatures," she said. "The heat index needs to be 110 or higher, and the temperatures 105 or hotter."
With the upgraded warnings, Sanchez said people need to make sure they stay cool in the peak afternoons and try to stay indoors or in shade.
With the temperatures, there's also an increased risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, so those spending time outside should take extra precautions such as frequent breaks and staying hydrated.
"We always talk about preparedness and why it's so dangerous in excessive heat for the elderly, kids and people who spend a lot of time outside," she said. "So we need people to take precautions today and tomorrow."
The City of Denton opened the Civic Center as a cooling station Friday at noon and will close at 5 p.m. It will be open again Saturday for the same hours. There will be water, access to restrooms and seating six feet apart. Masks are required to enter, and there will be disposable masks available for those who don't have one.
The heat will continue into Saturday, with the warning in effect until 7 p.m. that night. Temperatures tomorrow will reach 103, according to NWS.