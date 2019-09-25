The city of Denton is sponsoring a kickoff party Monday for the annual National Night Out with a public safety fair and community cookout.
The event, which precedes National Night Out set for Tuesday in neighborhoods across the country, is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
Residents will be able to meet their neighbors as well as city staff, including members of the Denton Police Department and Denton Fire Department. Both departments will display vehicles and equipment. Free hot dogs and soft drinks will be available while supplies last.
For more information, visit the city's website at www.cityofdenton.com/nno.