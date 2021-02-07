Denton is forecast to receive two cold fronts over the coming week that could drop temperatures into the teens and bring sleet or snow Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
For Denton, as of Sunday afternoon, the NWS forecasts a high of 61 Monday that decreases gradually throughout the week, from 50 Tuesday to 46 Wednesday, and eventually to 31 Friday. Nightly lows will follow suit, with Thursday and Friday nights forecast at lows of 20.
The culprits in the decreasing temperatures, NWS meteorologist Steve Fano said, are two cold fronts: one coming near the start of the week and another coming Thursday night. He said that toward the end of the week, temperatures will be well below their historical averages, with the possibility of Thursday and Friday seeing lows in the teens.
“This time of year, that’s very common to see arctic air intrusions like this,” Fano said. “You’ll have one come through and you might start recovering a little bit in terms of temperatures, and then reinforcement comes down.”
Precipitation is also possible from Wednesday to Thursday, with the NWS forecasting a 30% chance of rain after noon Wednesday and a chance for sleet or snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Fano said that if precipitation does end up falling, it’s unlikely the amounts would cause travel problems.
“Right now, it doesn’t look too significant, as far as sleet accumulation,” Fano said. “You certainly can’t rule out some snowflakes in there as well … it all depends on the temperatures—a degree or two will change the precipitation type.”
Fano added that the precipitation chance and temperature specifics could change in the coming days as the NWS updates its forecasts. Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.