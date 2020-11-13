The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they’re trying to find a 16-year-old girl reported as a runaway in late August.
Bianca Zuhei Moreno, 16, was last seen at her home in Denton on Aug. 30, the day she was reported missing. She is described as Hispanic and 5 foot, 4 inches tall, and has a nose piercing. A notice from the Sheriff’s Office says she is known to frequent the Little Elm area.
Stacy Turkoly, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that investigators were trying to get a photo of Moreno before releasing information to the public. KTVT-TV and WFAA-TV had courtesy photos from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Sheriff’s Office hadn’t previously shared an alert on social media nor with the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 940-349-1672.
— Zaira Perez