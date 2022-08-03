Denton Spider-Man returns to Uvalde as a 'true superhero'

Denton Spider-Man knelt in front of the 21 crosses that had been erected in honor of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in a May 24 mass shooting. He saw all the little gifts their friends and loved ones had left for them, the notes that had been written by loved ones and strangers. He closed his watery eyes and said each victim’s name and offered a short prayer.
Earlier this past Sunday morning, he wasn’t sure if he was going to visit the victims’ memorial in the center of town as Denton Spider-Man or his secret identity, Jeremy Sons. He had traveled to Uvalde on Saturday morning with his wife, Spider Gwen, whose secret identity, Katelyn, is a third grade teacher; their 16-year-old daughter; and their 10-year-old nephew, Spider-Boy. Jeremy and Katelyn wondered if they should go as the Sons family or their superhero counterparts.
Denton Spider-Man asked himself, What would a third grader want to see?
The last time they were in Uvalde in June, Denton Spider-Man, Ghost Spider and family and friends brought a mountain of gifts for children. Other superheroes were there for the thousands who had arrived to see them. Superman, Wonder Woman, even the Ghostbusters made an appearance. Denton Spider-Man spent time in and out of the Uvalde public library and surfed his pickup through town, giving away gifts and hope like Santa Claus.
“That is what Spider-Man does,” Sons told the Denton Record-Chronicle shortly after his first trip in June. “That’s what superheroes do. You go to help.”
On Saturday, Denton Spider-Man returned to Uvalde for a community event hosted by Jordyn Boutwell, a survivor of the 2018 Santa Fe High School mass shooting, which left eight students and two teachers dead. He also spent some time with children who had survived the Robb Elementary School mass shooting and read to others at the El Progreso Memorial Library’s Superhero Story Hour.
They didn’t bring another mountain of gifts or school supplies, as Sons was originally intending. He had learned the city of Uvalde and the school district had received an outpouring of support from all around Texas, the nation and the world. He said they were running out of room.
But Denton Spider-Man didn’t need gifts for the children. As one child wrote to Spider Gwen —
“Spider Gwen,
“My name is Natalie and I love you. I want to invite you to my birthday if you aren’t saving the world on August 17. My mom said it’s okay if you can come. I already asked her.”
“This isn’t just a one-time effect,” Sons said in an interview Monday afternoon on “Spider-Man Day,” which celebrates the web slinger’s first 1962 comic book appearance. “If we can do something, we should do something. This is what I believe that God wants me to do — help spread love and to give children happy memories. And what children deserve it more than these kids right now?”
The survivor
After the Robb Elementary mass shooting, TJ Ramirez’s daughter Jordyn Boutwell, 19, told her she wanted to host a community event for the children in Uvalde closer to the end of summer, shortly before school starts again, because her daughter understood how hard it would be for them to return to school after a mass-scale tragedy. Jordyn was 14 and a freshman at Santa Fe High School when, in 2018, a mass shooter took the lives of her peers and teachers.
She had been across the hall when it happened.
Since that day, Ramirez said, Jordyn had made it a priority to share her story with others at schools, churches, businesses — anywhere that would allow her to speak. She took part in “If You See Something, Say Something,” a national campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and local law enforcement. She became a Safe School Ambassador to help prevent cyberbullying and bullying and has served in multiple leadership positions.
At first, they had only a couple of things planned for Boutwell’s event: some chickens and a bunny in their backyard for a petting zoo and some sacks for sack races. Ramirez said they started reaching out to anybody and everybody they thought might participate, including Denton Spider-Man, Spider Gwen and friends.
“I thought the event was extremely important coming from a town that can relate to them,” Boutwell said. “I know how hard these months afterward can be and how difficult it is. … But they will find a new normal with time.”
Ramirez had seen the response to Denton Spider-Man’s early June appearance at the El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde, the headlines his trip had made, the social media posts and, more importantly, the smiles on children’s faces when they saw Spider-Man, Spider Gwen and friends. She reached out to Sons, who, in turn, agreed to participate in her daughter’s event.
Boutwell, though, needed to raise money to help pay for the event. She started off with a car wash fundraiser and raised $1,500 in four hours. She then held a community garage sale and two fundraisers with the local Chick-fil-A, which donated 20% of sales during dinner hours.
Soon, they had rock climbing, super bubbles, a train, an author signing books about foster dogs, a DJ and local singers and even more superheroes, including Batman, Raven from Teen Titans and Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear and Woody.
“That helps not only Uvalde but also helps my baby, too,” Ramirez said. “Doing this event is therapeutic, as well.”
At the event, Boutwell, who is a superhero in her own right, gifted the Uvalde community with a live oak tree to symbolize new growth. It was a gesture that had been done in Santa Fe after the mass shooting in 2018, when 10 live oaks were planted by the school in honor of the students and teachers who had lost their lives.
When the Spidey pickup pulled up with Spider Gwen in the driver’s seat and Denton Spider-Man surfing atop it, Boutwell watched as all the children rushed to see him. Her mother recalled Boutwell grabbing her arm and saying, “Spider-Man is here. He’s here!” and then rushing to join the children.
“It was very heartwarming, and my mom started crying,” Boutwell said. “He plays his part so well. He does everything out of love. As soon as he came in, he was full of love and support and full of positive energy. He’s a true superhero.”
Birthday wish
Spider Gwen spotted Natalie in the crowd on Saturday afternoon at Boutwell’s community event. Natalie’s dark hair was cut shoulder length with bangs. About the same age as the children who had lost their lives in late May, Natalie wore flowered pink shorts and a pink shirt with an athletic sloth chilling on a tree branch. She has always been a “mega Spider Gwen fan,” her mother, Autumn, wrote in a late July Facebook post.
Natalie had first met Spider Gwen in June when they came to Uvalde to spread kindness and hope. She had passed a note to her favorite superhero, requesting her presence at Natalie’s birthday party in mid-August. They had taken a picture together in front of the El Progreso Memorial Library. Natalie’s mother had received a text from Spider Gwen, letting them know they would be in Uvalde on July 30 for Boutwell’s community event.
When Spider Gwen saw her, she said, “You’re Natalie, right? Come with me, I have a gift for you.”
Katelyn Sons, aka Spider Gwen, told the Record-Chronicle in a Tuesday afternoon interview that she wasn’t able to make it to Natalie’s party in August because she would be teaching her third graders then. So she wanted to give Natalie her gift early.
It was her very own Spider Gwen costume.
“She was so excited to have that costume,” Katelyn said.
Natalie was excited. She put it on and posed for her mother in a photograph she shared with the Sonses’ Web Party Services’ Facebook page. “The fact that they took her note, kept it, reached out and remembered her face meant the world to not only her but to me as well,” Natalie’s mother wrote. “Thank you very much for bringing light to her day by being her favorite superheroes. Nothing will ever replace that core memory you helped create for her.”
Creating those memories is what drove Jeremy Sons to put on the costume in early 2020 during the pandemic and Katelyn Sons to follow his lead when she got her first costume as Spider Woman and then later as Spider Gwen, a costume she wore first to Uvalde in early June and then again in late July.
On Saturday in Uvalde, they created those memories at El Progreso Memorial Library for Superhero Story Hour with the children. El Progreso library director Mendell Morgan said the Sonses had donated their time between private visits and the big community event. He called it a “smash hit.”
“The always energetic and indefatigable Jeremy of Denton is our most favorite superhero EVER!” Morgan wrote in a Monday afternoon email.
The Spider family made the private visit shortly before story time and met with the brave children who had been injured on that horrific day in late May. These were children who had been kept out of the media’s eye and hadn’t been able to celebrate with everyone else when the Denton Spider-Man and Spider Gwen arrived in early June.
Spider Gwen drove the Spidey pickup while Denton Spider-Man surfed atop it. As soon as the children saw them pulling up, they rushed out to see them with excitement on their faces and hope in their eyes.
“Every day they’re living with this, and it’s devastating,” Katelyn said. “To see them smile and have fun, it changes you.”
With great power
At the victims’ memorial in the center of town, Spider Gwen noticed fewer people were there compared with their last visit. All the flowers were dead. The gifts were there, as were the notes and the crosses, as well as one that had been left for the teacher’s husband who had died due, some say, to a broken heart.
Being at the memorial was difficult for her as a mother and third-grade teacher and for her husband, and they could only imagine what it was like for the people in town and for the families who are living with the loss every day.
“The memorial was just …,” Katelyn began and paused as tears filled her eyes. “It’s hard to stomach. … We don’t want it to just stop and don’t want people to forget. I feel like that’s what happens. They get a lot of love in the beginning, and it just kind of fades out because people can’t always make an appearance.”
It’s the reason they’re planning to return in December for the Uvalde Christmas parade.
After his prayers at the crosses, Denton Spider-Man turned to walk back to his truck with tears in his eyes behind his mask. A tiny girl — probably 3, maybe 4 — appeared and came running toward him with her arms held wide for a hug.
Sons had to turn the hurt that he felt into smiles and posed for a picture with her.
In the photograph, posted on Web Party Services’ Facebook page, the tiny girl stands in front of Denton Spider-Man, who kneels behind her. Both hold their fingers as if they’re about to shoot webs.
“That little tiny hand in the Spider-Man symbol, which is also ‘I love you’ in sign language, is so magical,” Sons said. “That is what we are here for.”
Be sure to catch Denton Spider-Man, Spider Gwen and friends between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday at Serve Denton for a free event. They will have free snow cones, a bubble truck and a magician. They also will be giving out free backpacks and school supplies, donated with the help of On the Road Again towing company.