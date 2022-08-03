 Skip to main content
Denton Spider-Man returns to Uvalde as a 'true superhero'

Denton Spider-Man knelt in front of the 21 crosses that had been erected in honor of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in a May 24 mass shooting. He saw all the little gifts their friends and loved ones had left for them, the notes that had been written by loved ones and strangers. He closed his watery eyes and said each victim’s name and offered a short prayer.

Earlier this past Sunday morning, he wasn’t sure if he was going to visit the victims’ memorial in the center of town as Denton Spider-Man or his secret identity, Jeremy Sons. He had traveled to Uvalde on Saturday morning with his wife, Spider Gwen, whose secret identity, Katelyn, is a third grade teacher; their 16-year-old daughter; and their 10-year-old nephew, Spider-Boy. Jeremy and Katelyn wondered if they should go as the Sons family or their superhero counterparts.

Denton Spider-Man surfs his Spidey pickup

Denton Spider-Man surfs atop his Spidey pickup for survivors of the Robb Elementary mass shooting.
Denton Spider-Man and Spider Gwen pose with child

Spider Gwen and Denton Spider-Man pose with Natalie shortly after she received her own Spider Gwen costume. 
Denton Spider-Man poses with little girl

After visiting the memorial, Denton Spider-Man poses with a young girl in Uvalde. 

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

