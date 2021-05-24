The three victims killed as the result of a car crash Sunday morning were identified Monday as two young sisters from Denton and a woman from Providence Village.
First responders were called out to a crash around 11:43 a.m. on U.S. Highway 380 at Rockhill Road between Denton and Cross Roads. Two vehicles, a white Mustang and black Mercedes, crashed head-on Sunday morning in the westbound lanes, and two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.
Five people who were injured were transported to local hospitals. Two of those people, the girls, later died.
The two young girls, 4-year-old Karoline Katherine Satterfield and 4-month-old Karoline Jaclyn Satterfield, were pronounced dead at Medical City Denton a few minutes after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. They were Denton residents, and Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith confirmed the two were sisters.
The two adults in that vehicle, the Mustang, were still in critical condition Monday. Because of their condition and for the family’s privacy, Denton police declined to disclose the relationship between the adults and children.
Jordan Nicole Dodson, 31, of Providence Village was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Sunday morning after she was found inside the black Mercedes.
The fifth injured person was still in stable condition Monday.
Denton police said they were aware of rumors circulating on social media about factors in the crash, but added they don't have a preliminary cause yet.
The medical examiner hadn’t revealed the cause or manner of death for the victims Monday afternoon. The cause of the crash and other factors in the crash are still under investigation.
According to the Police Department, Denton officers have responded to 129 crashes on U.S. 380 so far this year. Most of those crashes didn't result in injuries, while two were fatal.
Seven fatal crashes in Denton this year have led to the deaths of 10 people, with five of those deaths occurring in the past week.
On Tuesday, two missionaries assigned to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Texas Fort Worth Mission were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on East Sherman Drive and FM2153. The driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on Sherman when he crossed into the northbound lane, striking the Toyota Tacoma that Luke Masakazu Carter, 18, and Eli Jon Fowler, 20, were traveling in.