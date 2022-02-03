At least 121 people stayed in Denton shelters last night as temperatures dropped below freezing, but the situation last night wasn’t as dire as it was last year.
Between the Salvation Army, Monsignor King Outreach Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, unhoused people in Denton can get a warm bed and fresh meal over the next coming days during Winter Storm Landon.
“We’re really staffed well at the shelter,” Alva Santos, the assistant director at Monsignor King, said Thursday afternoon. “We’ve been planning this for a couple of days and we were able to arrange schedules to have sufficient staff at every location.”
She said all was fairly normal Wednesday night when 65 people spent the night. As it got darker and wetter outside, more people trailed in. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, they had 73 clients with them.
“We have laundry service and we’re providing them with clean clothes,” Santos said. “A lot of them are coming in wet from the ice melting, so we’re providing them with some nice, dry socks, pants. They’re asking for, of course, hats and gloves and coffee.”
They poured coffee and are serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
While Santos said they didn’t ask volunteers to drive through the sleet and snow, some still showed up anyway.
The Salvation Army has a shelter in Denton, but its inclement weather shelter is in Lewisville at 205 W. Main St. Capt. Charlsie Godwin said they had 11 people stay last night, though they’re able to house 18.
Conditions last night were much better for them.
“From what I’ve heard, this location lost power and we had to depend on other churches to actually house folks,” Godwin said.
The Denton shelter at 1508 E. McKinney St. was at full capacity Wednesday night and passed out sleeping bags to people who didn’t want to stay inside.
“We are offering hot soup and hot coffee, and of course water to anyone who comes to the door,” Sharon Goodlette, the senior manager of Denton and Collin counties’ Salvation Army centers, said. “We’re passing out sleeping bags, hats and coats throughout the day.”
She said they also gave a Denton police officer some sleeping bags and snacks after he came in concerned about some unsheltered individuals.
Unlike last year, Goodlette said the power has stayed on and everything is operating as normal.
Just like last year, Denton staff opened the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center as a 24-hour shelter. Stuart Birdseye, a spokesperson for the city of Denton, said 16 people stayed Wednesday night.
“We had seating available for people who wanted to sit and keep warm, and cots and bedding bundles available,” Birdseye said.
They had a prepackaged breakfast and lunch was served by Our Daily Bread. He said they will also provide dinner Thursday night, but as of 1:30 p.m., they were still finalizing details on who would serve it.
Twelve people were still at the MLK center around 1 p.m. Thursday.
“We closed our other parks and rec facilities so we can stay at this facility,” Birdseye said. “The plan right now based on the forecast is to close the 24-hour shelter at noon on Sunday, Feb. 6.”