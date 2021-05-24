The Denton Sewing Center announced its indefinite closure on social media Monday following a fire in the early morning hours.
Around 3 a.m., the Denton Fire Department was working to put out a fire at the sewing center, 1504 Malone St.
Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the department, said the building is a total loss after the fire. Boots said passerby called 911 to report the fire around 2:27 a.m. after they saw smoke coming from the area.
No one was inside the building and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
According to a Facebook post from the business, they are closed indefinitely. Denton Sewing Center was a family owned sewing machine dealership, according to its website.
A two-alarm fire also broke out at the Holiday Lodge Thursday afternoon, rendering the motel unlivable.
Twelve residents at the Holiday Lodge, 1112 E. University Drive, were displaced following the fire around 1:57 p.m. that caused heavy damage to at least two units and damaged utilities throughout the rest of the building.