Denton City Council members approved a settlement agreement Tuesday evening with a woman whose car was hit by a city worker in 2019.
The city agreed to pay Laterria Tyndell $15,500 in compensation under the settlement terms.
The city did not admit fault through that payment.
Tyndell’s case was filed in late 2020, nearly one year after her lawsuit claims a current city solid waste worker drove into her vehicle at the intersection of North Bell Avenue and East McKinney Street.
An attorney representing Tyndell did not respond to a voicemail or an email requesting comment Tuesday.
The city worker was dropped from the lawsuit, according to a Jan. 11 filing, so the Denton Record-Chronicle elected not to name them.
The lawsuit alleges the city driver was merging near the intersection of North Bell Avenue and East McKinney Street on Nov. 25, 2019, while Tyndell was braking toward the same intersection.
“Defendant failed to control his speed and collided into the side of Plaintiff’s vehicle,” according to a legal filing from Nov. 16, 2020. “As a result of Defendant’s negligence, Plaintiff suffered multiple injuries.”
Legal filings obtained by the Record-Chronicle don’t detail Tyndell’s injuries. The lawsuit further argued the city driver was negligent in several ways while driving.
The settlement, signed by Tyndell on Jan. 3, strictly limited what she and her attorneys are allowed to say about the settlement other than to say it was resolved “without any findings of wrongdoing” on the part of the city.