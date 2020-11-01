Denton is due for a respite from the recent cold front with temperature highs forecast in the low 70s for the upcoming week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
As of Sunday afternoon, while Monday is forecast at a high of 66 and low of 42 with frost possible before 7:00 a.m., temperatures are set to warm up from there. Tuesday’s high is forecast at 71, Wednesday’s at 72 and Thursday and Friday could each see 74. The increases will stick around into the weekend as well, with Saturday’s forecasted high coming in at 73.
According to the NWS, nightly lows are expected to rise accordingly, from 42 Monday to 48 Tuesday and then never below 53 for the rest of the week. NWS meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said temperatures will meet their historical averages Wednesday and start to be above them Thursday.
Ups and downs are common in North Texas this time of year, Huckaby said, with temperatures varying based on the time between cold fronts.
“It just depends on how warm we get before the front comes through —sometimes if the fronts are too frequent it’s not all that cold,” Huckaby said. “That arctic air we got in October was quite unusual and quite cold for this early in the season, but in terms of periodic cold fronts, that’s typically how it goes for this season.”
Huckaby said the area won’t likely see another front until next week, leaving residents to enjoy the warmer days for the week.
“This is actually a pretty extended period of nice autumn weather,” Huckaby said.
As for other weather patterns to come, Huckaby said the area is moving into a dry season over the next few months, which brings concerns of possible drought and wildfire threat, especially on warmer days.
“We tend to be really humid in the summer and the winds aren’t very strong, so we don’t have much fire concern,” Huckaby said. “It’s in the winter when it gets really dry [...] the vegetation is dormant, so it’s conducive to fire initiation and spread.”
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.