Gas prices inched up across the state this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny bump in the average price for a gallon of unleaded, to $1.87 a gallon.
That price is still 41 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell a penny on the week, to $2.18 a gallon — 46 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.07, while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.72 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw a slight respite at the pumps this week, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington falling 3 cents to $1.85 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.71 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off of West University Drive. That price is 8 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Texas drivers have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 216 days, according to historical data from gasprices.aaa.com. That is the longest time since the statewide average hit $2 a gallon for the first time in 2005, AAA noted. COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline demand well below last year, which has contributed to cheaper fuel prices since the spring.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi has the cheapest average gas price, at $1.85 a gallon, followed by Missouri, at $1.86.