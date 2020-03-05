If you’ve been stuck in freeway traffic just trying to get from the west side of town to the east, Denton’s new road plan could be for you.
The draft plan itself hits the road this month in a series of public meetings. At those meetings, residents can tell the city staff what they like, or don’t, about the 2020 Denton Mobility Plan. Road proposals for both the north and south side of town create major thoroughfares where none exist now.
The biggest change coming between now and 2045 may be on the north side, where the city staff has proposed a new freeway between U.S. Highway 380 and Loop 288. On the south side, the plan would make major thoroughfares from Allred plus Hickory Creek roads and Ryan Road plus Vintage Boulevard.
“Those two east-west connectors are going to help the southern area of the city,” the city’s traffic engineer, Pamela Alummoottil, told council members in a workshop this week.
During its final briefing on the draft plan Tuesday afternoon, council members learned that Hickory Creek Road remains designated as primary arterial from the east side to the west. Not all council members have been convinced the traffic counts would justify a six-lane divided road running on Denton’s south side from Interstate 35W to Interstate 35E by 2045.
But the city has not heard back from the North Central Texas Council of Governments whether it will support a lower designation for Hickory Creek Road, according to the city’s engineer, Todd Estes.
If the NCTCOG supports the designation, the city can apply for funding help to build the new road. If it doesn’t, the city is on its own in widening and connecting Allred and Hickory Creek roads.
Estes told council members that Denton’s 2020 plan, unlike the 2015 plan, matches mobility plans being prepared at the council and regional levels — a requirement to get financial help for those bigger roads.
In addition to better thoroughfares, the city is planning for more sidewalks and bicycling paths.
Denton’s new Committee on Persons with Disabilities reviewed the draft plan and encouraged the city to focus on sidewalks in and around the Rayzor Ranch shopping center.
The city’s Traffic Safety Committee also reviewed the plan and encouraged travel lanes for buses for future transit needs.
The city staff is seeking another round of public comment before the council adopts the plan next month. The plan is open to comments from everyone, not just city residents, Estes said.
Residents and motorists can learn more about the plan and give feedback, including using an interactive map to make comments, at cityofdenton.com/en-us/mobilityplan.