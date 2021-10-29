Ray Peterson was born in Denton in April 1935 to parents Harvey and Meredith Lynch Peterson, who lived at 1224 Panhandle. Meredith Peterson was also born in Denton.
Ray Peterson contracted polio as a boy, and he spent most of his childhood in the hospital. Prior to the introduction of Jonas Salk’s vaccine, the poliomyelitis virus terrified parents because it struck without warning, and little was known about its spread. Peterson defied doctors’ predictions that he would never walk; his only lasting impact of polio was a slight limp.
As a patient in the Warm Springs Hospital for Children near Gonzalez, Texas, Peterson sang for fellow patients. He discovered he had a 4½-octave voice.
After recovering, Peterson began performing in local night clubs. By 1957, he moved to Los Angeles. He met manager Stan Shulman, and he signed a recording contract with RCA Victor at age 23. At some point, four years was shaved off his age, likely by the record company to make him more relatable to teenage fans.
Peterson’s seventh single, The Wonder of You, charted at No. 25 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in May 1959, and No. 23 in the UK. Elvis Presley liked the song so much he contacted Peterson to ask if he could cover it. Peterson was flattered. He told Presley he didn’t have to ask because he was Elvis Presley. Presley replied, “Oh yes I do, because you are Ray Peterson.”
His biggest hit, Tell Laura I Love Her, rose to No. 7 in 1959 on Billboard. It was the story of a teenager named Tommy who died in a fiery car crash after entering a car race so he could buy a ring for Laura. The story was considered tasteless and vulgar in the UK, where 10,000 already pressed vinyl copies were destroyed. Ricky Valance recorded a cover of the song a year later that spent three weeks in the No. 1 spot in the UK.
Peterson left RCA and formed New York-based Dunes Records, named after his work at the Las Vegas Dunes Hotel. He recorded Phil Spector’s arrangement of the Scottish folk song Corrine, Corrina, which charted at No. 9 on Billboard and No. 41 in the UK in December 1960.
Returning to RCA, Peterson made two albums in the 1960s. He had a large West Coast fan base, where he sang many live concerts.
In the 1970s, Peterson moved to Nashville. He became a Baptist minister who occasionally played circuits. During that time, he recorded two Christian folk albums and he was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
Peterson performed until a couple of years before his 2005 death at age 69 from cancer. He was survived by his wife, Claudia, four sons and three daughters. He’s buried in Tennessee. His obituary listed him as a Denton native.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.