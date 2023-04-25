Denton’s Hispanic and Latino heritage is on display — you just probably haven’t seen it

Trying to find the new signs that recognize Denton’s Hispanic and Latino heritage takes a traveler deep into the heart of the historic Southeast Denton to a street corner near the DCTA A-train line, where finding a place to park isn’t apparent.
The signs appear on pedestals along the side of tracks in front of a black chain-link fence that separates the tracks from the sidewalk and stretches off into the distance. They’re bunched together along both sides of the roadway. It’s a place where pedestrians don’t often appear. One wouldn’t know that the signs are there if they’re not familiar with the sidewalk or don’t keep up with the city's weekly reports.
The Denton chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) commissioned the signs. The city installed them in November, but no one seemed to know. There was no dedication, no fanfare as the signs appeared one by one along the train tracks. A press release didn’t arrive in the inbox.
The two individuals, Rudy Rodríguez and Paul Meltzer, who came up with the idea for the signs also didn’t know.
But still, the signs appeared, along with a few others that recognize Denton’s Black heritage. Denton recently installed signs highlighting the 256 enslaved Black people who made the area their home in the 1800s, the pioneers behind Denton’s desegregation movement — the Women’s Interracial Fellowship — and Quakertown’s forced relocation across the tracks to Southeast Denton.
One sign delves into the history of Southeast Denton during segregation. The job discrimination that they faced. Walks down the muddy streets of Southeast Denton to work at the restaurants they weren’t allowed to dine at in public. The drinking fountains they weren’t allowed to drink from on the Confederate soldier monument on the Square, which stood for nearly 100 years after the monument was erected until it was removed from the courthouse lawn in June 2020.
“But Southeast Denton pulled together,” the sign reads. “Black entrepreneurs created a lively commercial district on Prairie Street, with Mr. Bell’s grocery store and later Rufus Ebron’s too, Tommy Craft’s barber shop and Rufus Tankersley’s beauty and barber shops, Eva’s Beauty Shop, a shoe shop, dry cleaner, Washeteria, Evis Givens’ cafe, Jazzy’s, Tommy’s BBQ Pit and Groovy Grill.”
Denton’s Hispanic and Latino heritage stretches back to the city’s earliest roots, as pointed out in the sign “Denton’s Diverse Hispanic Heritage Started Here.”
The traqueros, Spanish-speaking workers, were among Denton’s first residents, arriving in 1880 to help lay the railroad tracks that changed the city. Later, the Tejanos arrived from South Texas, a place they’d been living long before Texas gained independence, the sign reads.
In the 1900s, another wave of immigration hit Denton from Mexico, providing what the sign calls a much-needed labor force to cultivate the farmlands and pick cotton. Their tombstones appear in a small cluster in the Denton Copper Creek Cemetery.
Sixty years later, another wave of migrants from Múzquiz, a ranching city that would become Denton’s friendship city in 2015, began settling in the Denton region.
The 1980s brought another migration to Denton from Central America. The immigrants chose to make Southeast Denton their home.
LULAC’s history is also recounted on the sign and on another one entitled “Denton’s Hispanic Community Organizes.”
Originally formed in 1971 as Las Familias Unidas by Popo and Lupe González, local hairstyling entrepreneurs, the Hispanic social organization transformed 10 years later to the League of United Latin American Citizens and became more advocacy-oriented in Denton.
Frank Davila became the first president of LULAC in August 1981, a board was established and members began focusing on representation at the local schools and the naming of public amenities to reflect the Hispanic population.
Around this time, Denton’s first Hispanic City Council member was also elected. But Dr. G. Roland Vela, a seventh-generation descendant of the founders of Múzquiz, only served for a year from 1979 to 1980.
The sign doesn’t indicate why his term was cut short but does mention that the Vela Athletic Complex is named after him.
In 1994, Denton named an elementary school after Tomás Rivera, followed by a middle school named after Rodríguez, who served as the first Hispanic Denton ISD school board member in 2008, and his wife Rosemary, who worked as a school counselor for years.
“As of 2021, the Hispanic population is estimated at roughly one quarter of Denton, contributing to every aspect of the life of the city,” the sign reads.
Rodríguez, who’s been living in Denton since 1975, has been an active member of LULAC since he retired from the University of North Texas in 2008. He’s also been spending his time researching Denton’s Hispanic heritage, learning more and more about the people who helped to make Denton the diverse community it is today.
“So this is an attempt to heighten the recognition and the understanding of the influence that the Latino community has had in politics, economics development and social development of our community,” Rodríguez said.
Rodríguez said Meltzer, a former Denton City Council member, was LULAC’s point person to help move the idea for heritage signs forward with the city. Rodríguez praised Meltzer’s efforts.
He also serves as Meltzer’s campaign treasurer as Meltzer seeks the District 3 seat from incumbent Jesse Davis, who’s seeking reelection while facing a recall. Stephen Dillenberg is also running against Meltzer and Davis to represent District 3.
Similar to Meltzer with LULAC, Davis has been the catalyst for finding funds for a Quakertown documentary. It’s part of the city’s movement to recognize the 100th anniversary of the city’s forced removal of Quakertown. Other moves include installing signage at Quakertown Park and creating a permanent memorial.
Meltzer said he wrote the initial drafts for the information that would later appear on the signage recognizing Denton’s Black heritage on the pedestals along the A-train tracks but felt it was important for the wording to come from the community itself.
This idea, Meltzer said, led to the recognition of Denton’s Hispanic heritage with signs on the pedestals, which he claimed wasn’t well reflected in the community. He helped develop the narrative for the signage but called Rodríguez the point person on what appeared.
“He is very much the keeper of the flame of the Hispanic heritage in Denton,” Meltzer said.
The Hispanic heritage signs, Rodríguez said, were just one step along LULAC’s journey to raise awareness about the contributions that immigrants have made to the larger Denton community. They’re also hoping to inspire young Hispanic people, alerting them to the fact that they can achieve their dreams and become a teacher, a principal, a school board member or even a city council member.
All it takes is desire, persistence and perseverance, according to LULAC’s more than 50-year history in Denton.
Rodríguez called it “an attempt to fill a gap.”
