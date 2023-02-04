People browse through items at Salted Sanctuary Soap during Denton's First Friday event of the year. The event has allowed locals to visit Denton artists, artisans and businesses associated with the arts scene in the city.
Visitors walked in to hear tunes from local musician Emma Edwards while looking and purchasing products at the Salted Sanctuary Soap on Friday evening.
Salted Sanctuary Soap, 525 N. Elm St., was one of the few businesses participating in the First Friday Denton event of the year.
Salted Sanctuary Soap opened in June last year, and its owner, Kimberly Bien, said this is the fourth time she has participated in Denton’s First Friday Denton events.
Since 2010, First Friday Denton has allowed locals to visit Denton artists, artisans and businesses associated with the arts scene in the city.
“It gives people an opportunity to come into shops that might close early, and they wouldn't really have time to go in,” Bien said. “Also, it creates an opportunity to explore more art and culture throughout Denton.”
Bien said she had received good feedback on her soap and body care products, which she describes as handmade with skin-loving ingredients.
The store also carries local artists’ work inspired by nature, ceramics, plants and a few vintage products.
Bien said she got local talent to participate with her during the event. This included mixed-media artist Pam Burns, who had a small art reception for her work. Bien said she met Burns during the Denton Main Street Association’s Art and Autos annual event.
Edwards is also the store’s assistant manager, and Bien wanted to showcase her talent.
Bien said it was nice to come back to the store after being unable to open this week due to the winter and ice storm that hit Denton.
It was a bit challenging for Bien since, like many businesses around Denton, hers had to close due to safety concerns.
“We are very lucky and fortunate to be open today and have an event tonight and be open this weekend,” Bien said.
Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W Hickory St., was another business that participated in First Friday. The store was packed as a crowd listened to original poetry. Local poets convene there every first Friday of the month to present their work.
Owner Joe Mayes thanked the poets and crowd for coming out. Attendees then looked around the bookstore and purchased items.
The next First Friday event will be on March 3.
