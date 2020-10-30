In an effort to aid the Denton community, the Denton Rotary Club decided to partner with the Denton Fire Department and donate enough funds to supply a year’s worth of smoke detectors.
The detectors are carried on trucks and given when firefighters notice they’re needed in family homes, especially in low income areas.
Due to the pandemic, Denton Rotary has been meeting virtually, rather than holding customary lunch meetings.
Club members decided to take the unallocated funds that would have been spent on lunches and pair them with donations of their own to buy a year’s worth of smoke detectors for the Denton Fire Department in honor of fire prevention month this October.
— Staff report