Denton Rotarians bring hope to Múzquiz with necessities and warmth in their hearts

Their simple homes can be found in low-lying neighborhoods on the outskirts of Múzquiz, Mexico, Denton’s friendship city to the south.
Some live in single rooms with a compacted dirt floor and cinder block walls that make it far too hot in their small homes in the summer and far too cold in the winter. Others have thin sheets of tin for walls that do little to keep out the elements when it’s storming.
“Very, very poor and beyond any American poverty I’ve ever seen,” said Alicia Murphy, a Denton Rotarian who joined other Rotary Club members for a mid-November trip to Múzquiz to take donations to residents who were impacted by flooding that devastated their homes and are still struggling to recover nearly four months later.
Murphy, along with Rotarians Jordan Villarreal and Paul Meltzer and members of Proyecto Diez — a group of Denton residents who are connected to Múzquiz — traveled to Múzquiz to deliver donations supplied by three Denton-area Rotary clubs.
More than $3,000 worth of donations were distributed to the community, where necessities like bedding and cookware were much needed.
“The flood impact was concentrated in low lying neighborhoods that were already heartbreakingly impoverished, places that many [Múzquiz residents] wouldn’t necessarily ever see,” Meltzer, who serves as the Denton Rotary Club president, told the Denton Record-Chronicle via email.
One of those Múzquiz natives was Amelia Ibarra, a member of Proyecto Diez, who has family roots in the area and yet had never seen the level of poverty experienced by some residents there.
“My heart was melting,” she said. “It was very sad to see that and touched deep in my heart.”
A slow-moving late August storm had dropped about 12 inches of rain, waking many Múzquiz residents to floodwaters, the likes of which hadn’t been seen or expected.
The streets of Múzquiz became rivers, and while 70% of the population was affected, the simple homes in the areas off the beaten path were impacted far worse than those closer to the city center.
Meltzer said the city of Múzquiz is “in many ways like what Denton must have been like 50 years ago — a walkable small city centered on an attractive square, with many small shops — shoe stores, furniture stores, bakeries and so on.”
“It’s off the beaten path so the big retailers haven’t displaced all of that smaller-scale, more intimate, bustling community life,” Meltzer said. “You don’t have the big suburban tracts. And there’s a concerted effort to embrace their status as one of Mexico’s ‘Pueblos Magicos’ — magic towns — to draw tourism to its distinct characteristics, such as being home to two tribal communities, the Black Mascogos and the [Kickapoo].”
Those Múzquiz residents in simple homes were nearly washed away. They lost everything — stoves, refrigerators, bedding, toys, snapshots of memories that can never be recovered. The floodwaters reached their makeshift homes’ ceilings and forced them to flee. The flood came without warning. One woman, Meltzer recalled, was forced to climb a tree with her baby in tow and remain for hours waiting for the waters to recede.
“What little they had was wiped out,” Meltzer said.
By mid-November, the mud that followed the flood still remained, in some homes up above the windows, said Murphy, who helped to deliver blankets, cookware, dishes and towels that Proyecto Diez purchased with the money the Denton Rotarians raised.
“They don’t have the infrastructure, and the poor doesn’t have medical insurance and the facilities for help are limited,” Murphy said.
Murphy explained that a surprising number of children in Múzquiz have birth defects — congenital disorders that the U.S. has long been able to treat, even among the poorest of American families.
But for some in Múzquiz, such medical treatment can be harder to access.
At one of the tiny homes where the Denton Rotarians were delivering the needed items, a mother introduced the group to her daughter, who sat on a bed and struggled to hold up her head due to cerebral palsy. Early treatment can improve the lives of those with cerebral palsy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The daughter was also deaf, and Murphy assumed she was 5 years old only to learn she was actually 27. Her mother didn’t have a wheelchair to help hold up her daughter’s head and instead used a baby carriage to move her around the home.
Some of those struggling with childhood disabilities have found ways to adapt to what some would consider limitations. One mother’s son, Murphy said, was born with spina bifida, a neural tube defect that the CDC says can be managed in some cases. Instead, Murphy said, the son has learned to adapt, lying on his stomach and creating beautiful crocheted sweaters, slippers and other items, which he sells to help support the family.
The first wave of help these families received in September after the flood included dry mattresses and small refrigerators, Meltzer said. With Proyecto Diez, the Denton and Múzquiz Rotary clubs, Meltzer said they had brought the next wave of simple necessities to about 50 families on their most recent trip.
“We were greeted warmly and with appreciation, and got to hear their stories and their kids’ stories of how they made it through,” Meltzer said. “Day-to-day family was still going on. Clearly, they were no strangers to getting by with very little.”
Meltzer said they were impressed by the service provided by the “small but dedicated" group of Múzquiz Rotarians. They have only about a dozen members, Meltzer pointed out, yet have managed to provide three ambulances to the community and are working on raising funds for an accessible playground equipment for a local special-needs school.
The Múzquiz Rotarians are interested in gathering the presidents of a few area clubs there to travel to Denton, Meltzer wrote, “to share approaches to accessibility and to learn about our recycling center, something this very resourceful community would like to emulate.”
Meltzer said he is talking with Denton city staff in hope of making it happen.
During this same trip, Meltzer joined other members of the Denton and Múzquiz Rotary clubs and Proyecto Diez to meet with Múzquiz Mayor Tania Flores.
They also transported three photographs that the city of Denton has given to Múzquiz, which donated three photographs to Denton in honor of their friendship city status.
Meltzer said they spoke with Flores about the flood experience, the aftermath and the scale of the infrastructure repair Múzquiz needs to continue providing potable water to the city.
“Mayor Flores expressed that she was grateful even just for us caring enough to come and hear what they’ve been through,” Meltzer said.
Villarreal said he hoped their trip begins a long-term relationship of cooperation between Denton and its friendship city.
"Múzquiz has been a good friend to Denton, and I am glad we are beginning to build on our sister city status beyond words," Villarreal said. "We look forward to receiving members of the Múzquiz Rotary Club in the very near future, to repay their generosity."