Denton residents are being asked to apply for positions on the city’s more than 20 boards and commissions by May 31.
“Boards and commissioners are an established feature of Denton’s municipal government,” a news release from the city states. “They offer [residents] an opportunity to participate in the city’s governmental process. Their influence and value are significant because they lend a more diverse viewpoint for the City Council to consider.”
Candidates may apply at cityofdenton.com/boards or by calling the city secretary’s office at 940-349-8309.
The city’s boards and commissions are: Airport Advisory Board, Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, Board of Ethics, Bond Oversight Committee, Civil Service Commission, Committee on Persons with Disabilities, Community Development Advisory Committee, Denton Police Department Chief of Police Advisory Board, Development Code Review Committee, Downtown Denton Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board, Economic Development Partnership Board, Health and Building Standards Commission, Historic Landmark Commission, Library Board, Parks, Recreation & Beautification, Planning & Zoning Commission, Public Art Committee, Public Utilities Board, Sustainability Framework Advisory Committee, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two Board, Traffic Safety Commission and Zoning Board of Commission.
According to the news release, each council member may nominate one person to a board, and that governing body confirms all nominations.