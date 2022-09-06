Denton resident seeks donations for flood victims in Múzquiz, Denton’s friendship city in Mexico

The rescue worker carried the boy as high as he could lift him as they made their way through waist-deep water in Múzquiz, Denton’s friendship city in Coahuila, Mexico. Just under a foot of rain had dropped on the city Thursday, causing severe flooding that has displaced more than 70% of the residents, who lost everything in the storm, Mexico News Daily reported on Sept. 1.
Floodwaters struck Melchor Múzquiz, the municipal seat, and the surrounding communities in what the News Daily described as “fast-flowing rivers” that flowed into homes and the vehicles of stranded motorists. Businesses and schools were forced to close. Government helicopters were deployed to help rescuers, who risked their lives to save people. Múzquiz Mayor Tania Flores shared a video of the floodwaters and the rescuer carrying the boy on Facebook on Thursday and declared a state of emergency.
At the time of the News Daily report, no lives had been lost, though tens of thousands among more than 71,000 people who live in Múzquiz have been displaced and are in desperate need of help.
“I never thought … we would have such a large natural disaster,” Flores said on Facebook, the News Daily first reported. “There are thousands of victims in Múzquiz. … I ask everyone in different municipalities for your help. Mayors, deputies, businesspeople and citizens in general, today we need your help.”
Flores’ call was heard in Denton, where more than 5,000 people from Múzquiz live, according to a 2016 Denton Record-Chronicle report. Several of them are putting together donation drop-offs to help their hometown community, including Juanita Salazar Guajardo, whose family migrated from Múzquiz when she was 4 years old. Over the Labor Day weekend, she began sharing posts on social media seeking the public’s help.
“My native hometown suffered from heavy rain that caused flooding,” Guajardo wrote Monday on Nextdoor. “My husband and I will be making a special trip to Múzquiz to transport donations to help those in need.”
They hope to pull a trailer filled with items on Sept. 16 in hopes the mud-covered roadways will be open by then. They’re seeking a multitude of items, including blankets, clothing and shoes (all sizes), cleaning items, diapers (children and adults), food (nonperishable), pet food and school supplies.
“School has just started, and supplies are a big expense for families,” Guajardo continued. “Their items were destroyed because they’re not kept at school like they are here.”
Guajardo also shared items that Flores said were in great need: mattresses, bed frames and refrigerators.
“Anything you would need if you were in their shoes,” Guajardo pointed out at the end of her social media post. “I know Denton won’t disappoint in helping our Friendship City, Múzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico.”
Guajardo told the Record-Chronicle, “I’m just a person who likes to give back, and I’m not wealthy. I’m a normal person who works a job, who pays their bills, and I believe that we all can give back a little bit of what we have to someone who needs it. My parents were like that.”
In her quest to raise awareness about the devastation in Múzquiz, Guajardo said she also contacted Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth for help, but she said she hadn’t heard back from him by Tuesday afternoon, when she spoke with the Record-Chronicle.
Efforts by the Record-Chronicle to reach Hudspeth on Tuesday also were unsuccessful.
The ties that bind Denton and Múzquiz stretch back to the 1970s, when people from Múzquiz began moving their families to North Texas and contributing to the local business community and playing a “major role in city life,” as freelance writer Jim Dale pointed out in his three-part series for the Record-Chronicle in February 2016 about his trip to Múzquiz.
Michelle Cunningham, then business development officer for Denton, told the Record-Chronicle, “The connection between the two cities is remarkable. It’s been a growing part of the city for decades, but no one has had a feel for how significant it really is until fairly recently.”
A year earlier, in September 2015, during Hispanic Heritage Month, then-Mayor Chris Watts and other Denton leaders proclaimed a friendship alliance with Múzquiz.
Seven years later, some of those memories that tie the two communities together were no doubt part of the debris and rubble left behind in the city streets by the floodwaters.
“As mayor at the time when Denton and Múzquiz, Mexico, became friendship cities, I am deeply saddened by the devastation of their city and community by massive flooding,” Watts said. “Most of the population has been displaced as a result of the flooding. Remember those of our friendship city, and let’s do what we can to ease their suffering.”
Guajardo and others from these friendship communities are hoping those ties will help some of the tens of thousands who have lost everything.
Guajardo, who spent 25 years at Verizon, said people there are needing basic necessities and household items such as forks and pots and pans as well as bath towels, pillows and sheets.
“I’m just trying to reach anyone who has something they don’t need,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be pretty, just something that works and can be reused.”
Guajardo has already collected a lot of clothing, and she and her husband, Nicolas, have planned their first trip for Sept. 16 to take donated items to Múzquiz, but they’re also in the early stages of speaking with other community members about taking a caravan of items across the southern border.
And while a shelter has been set up in Múzquiz, not everyone there, Guajardo said, is able to make it to the shelter because of the impassable roads. She has three brothers who live there, and one of them recently shared a photo on social media and said that he wasn’t able to drive his truck into town. People are being forced to walk from the outskirts, which she said is quite a long distance, to seek help.
Guajardo said the forecast for when they plan to go in mid-September reveals it will be sunny, so she is hoping the roads will dry. Her husband has a big truck, and they’re hoping he’ll be able to use it to reach people on the outskirts and provide assistance.
“I don’t work with a political group or any specific group,” she said. “I’m just a concerned individual who loves my hometown and its residents.”
How to help
- The Guajardos are taking donations at their home at 2408 Leslie St. near Denia Park. Interested donors also may call Juanita between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 940-453-0055 or her husband, Nicolas, any time at 940-453-4001 for more information.
Also accepting donations are:
- Muzquiz Unidos, which is accepting small household items such as pots and pans, utensils, bath towels, pillows, blankets, cleaning and hygiene supplies, diapers and sanitary pads. Drop-off location is 5301 E. McKinney St., Lot 573.
- Proyecto 10, which is partnering with other local residents, will accept drop-off donations from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Antojitos El Rey at 805 E. McKinney St.