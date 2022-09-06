 Skip to main content
Denton resident seeks donations for flood victims in Múzquiz, Denton’s friendship city in Mexico

Flood devastation in Múzquiz

Early September floods devastated the Mexican city Múzquiz.

 Courtesy photos/Tania Flores, Facebook

The rescue worker carried the boy as high as he could lift him as they made their way through waist-deep water in Múzquiz, Denton’s friendship city in Coahuila, Mexico. Just under a foot of rain had dropped on the city Thursday, causing severe flooding that has displaced more than 70% of the residents, who lost everything in the storm, Mexico News Daily reported on Sept. 1.

More Flood Devastation in Múzquiz

Múzquiz Mayor Tania Flores has been sharing photographs of the flood’s aftermath on her Facebook page.
Múzquiz Mayor Tania Flores

Múzquiz Mayor Tania Flores snaps a photograph of a child, one of thousands of residents affected by the floodwaters in early September.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

