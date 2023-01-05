Denton representatives are among members of the U.S. House of Representatives on the floor today as the GOP remains at an impasse over who the next speaker will be.
California Republican Kevin McCarthy lost his ninth vote for speaker Thursday afternoon, falling short again of the majority 217 needed among the 433 voting members casting ballots in his favor. Despite concessions McCarthy made to 21 GOP members Wednesday who were reluctant to vote for him, he did not receive support from those representatives in subsequent votes.
The House cannot move forward to other business without first electing a speaker, which Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, who represents the 26th Congressional District including parts of Denton County and Tarrant County, noted Thursday following the seventh vote.
“Right now with Congress not being organized, it’s difficult to begin doing the people’s work which is, after all, what they elected us to do,” Burgess said. “But I know people of goodwill are working on this from both sides, and maybe we’ll see some additional progress made this afternoon. I hope for that.”
Hard-line GOP members, including Texas Reps. Chip Roy of Hays County, Michael Cloud of Victoria and Rep.-elect Keith Self of McKinney were among those in opposition to McCarthy’s appointment. Opposing representatives say they want to see House procedures restructured, pointing to what they say is excessive power concentrated among chamber leaders.
The ninth failed round of voting in the three-day saga sets the stage for a precedent-setting vote, with a 10th round to hold the record for the longest contest in 164 years. The stalemate prevents Texas representatives from taking up positions on prominent committees and stalls several notable bills from moving forward in Congress. The halted House also means new House rules cannot be passed and staff cannot be paid, though members-elect will be.
The remaining votes have splintered among other candidates, with much of the GOP’s more conservative base supporting Rep. Bryon Donalds of Florida. All 212 voting Democrats supported New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries during the seventh round of voting.
Rep. Ronny Jackson of District 13, which includes most of Denton, did not return requests for comment by Thursday afternoon but staff in his Washington office said he was on the House floor.
Both Burgess and Jackson have both voted with the GOP majority to elect McCarthy as speaker in all nine votes.
