Denton representatives are among members of the U.S. House of Representatives on the floor today as the GOP remains at an impasse over who its next speaker will be.
California Republican Kevin McCarthy lost his seventh vote for speaker Thursday afternoon, falling short of the majority needed with 201 of the 433 voting members casting ballots in his favor. Despite concessions McCarthy made to 21 conservative GOP members Wednesday who were reluctant to vote for him, he did not receive support from those representatives during the seventh vote.
The House cannot move forward to other business without first electing a speaker, which Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, who represents the 26th Congressional District including parts of Denton and Tarrant counties, noted Thursday following the vote.
“Right now with Congress not being organized, it’s difficult to begin doing the people’s work which is, after all, what they elected us to do,” Burgess said. “But I know people of goodwill are working on this from both sides, and maybe we’ll see some additional progress made this afternoon. I hope for that.”
The remaining votes have splintered among other candidates, with much of the GOP’s more conservative base supporting Rep. Bryon Donalds of Florida. All 212 voting Democrats supported New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries during the seventh round of voting.
Both Burgess and Jackson have both voted with the GOP majority to elect McCarthy as speaker in all seven votes.
Rep. Ronny Jackson of District 13, which includes most of Denton, did not return requests for comment by early Thursday afternoon but staff in his Washington office said he was on the House floor.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.