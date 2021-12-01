When Shawn Reneau was just 9 years old, he got his first job as a paperboy for the Denton Record-Chronicle in 1967. At 16, he graduated to an official employee, working in the newspaper’s mailroom through high school. He has spent every day of his career since as a newspaperman — and after 48 years, it will be hard to think of himself as anything but.
“You become so used to doing something for so long it’s a part of your life, and that’s going to change,” Reneau said. “I’ll have to really kind of adapt to that.”
At 63, Reneau is retiring from his position as advertising manager, a role he has held since 2003. It’s been a long and winding road from that first paper delivery route, Reneau said. Coming from a family of six — Reneau is one of his parents’ four children, two sets of twins — he sought out the gig then as a way to make spending cash.
“I remember bothering the circulation people about taking a paper route and they said you had to be 10 years old, and I told them I was 9 and 3 months,” Reneau said. “I bothered them enough where I caught a break.”
Reneau delivered the paper each afternoon to the route’s 45 customers, collecting 35 cents payment from them each week. The Sunday morning he turned 16 — at midnight, to be exact — Reneau was in the mailroom, hand-inserting mailers into papers before delivery. That dedication and work ethic is what has always set him apart, those who know him say.
“He’s always been a great resource, and I’ve always admired how hard he worked,” said Denton Chamber of Commerce Director Hank Dickenson, who has known Reneau for more than 20 years. “You’ve got to be out there all the time in advertising trying to get deals put together, and he’s just been excellent at it for a long period of time.”
In Reneau’s senior year of high school, the Record-Chronicle agreed to cover his college tuition and books at the University of North Texas, then known as North Texas State. Reneau worked full time while in college, graduating in 1981 with a business degree. After working for 17 years in the Circulation Department, he took over the paper’s commercial printing operation in 1991, eventually building it into a million-dollar operation.
It was in that role he met Christine Gossett, who was a journalism student at the University of North Texas and an intern with Denton Independent School District. Gossett would bring newsletters over for layout and printing. In those days, templates were hand-cut and pasted before going to press.
“At the time, I was learning about desktop publishing and PR, ad sales and all that fun stuff, and he really was a great mentor for me as a young student here in Denton,” Gossett said. “He was kind, yet he could tell you and critique your work and tell you where you might improve.”
Gossett was one of many interns and student journalists Reneau got to know over the years, as the Record-Chronicle‘s printing operation once contracted with student newspapers such as UNT’s North Texas Daily and Texas Woman’s University’s The Lasso.
After Gossett graduated and moved into various leadership roles in Denton, including her current role as executive director of the Denton Main Street Association, her working relationship with Reneau continued.
“He’s definitely a good representative of what a Dentonite is,” Gossett said. “When you talk to people about why they moved to Denton or visited, it’s because of the people, and I think it’s the people like Shawn that have always made people feel welcome and included. I think it’s one of the best business relationships I’ve had.”
At the paper, too, Reneau leaves behind old friends. Publisher Bill Patterson, whose family bought the Record-Chronicle in 1945, has known Reneau since the pair’s high school days.
“Shawn has shown passion for what he does for the 48 years he has worked for the Denton Record-Chronicle,” Patterson said. “He’s accepted new responsibilities and challenges, embraced them and excelled. I appreciate all the dedicated service to our company, and we’ll certainly miss him.”
Reneau’s final day in the office will be Friday, and though he is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and traveling, he said he will miss the many Denton faces he has gotten to see every day.
“There’s hardly a time I go out with my family that I don’t see somebody I know — it’s nice to still have that connection with people,” Reneau said.
The Record-Chronicle will host a reception Dec. 8 from 3-5 p.m. to celebrate Reneau’s retirement. Becci Hendrix, who has worked in the Record-Chronicle‘s Advertising Department alongside Reneau for more than 30 years, will step into his role later this month. Reneau said he plans to be around for any questions — and to stop by and see his Record-Chronicle family.
“It’s not a forever goodbye, it’s an ‘I’ll see you around,’” Reneau said.