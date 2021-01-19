WASHINGTON — Much of the nation’s capital has been locked down for Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president — but readers of the Denton Record-Chronicle will receive exclusive, front-row access to the festivities.
Following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and limitations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person attendance for Wednesday’s inauguration has been dramatically limited, with the entire National Mall fenced off and most roads leading to the inauguration site blocked. Tickets for the ceremonies, which in the past have numbered in the hundreds of thousands, are being made available only to members of Congress and one guest each.
Invited by U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, Record-Chronicle Executive Editor Sean McCrory is one of those guests.
On Wednesday, McCrory will be providing live updates via Twitter and Instagram, with fresh reports, including photos and videos, also posted at DentonRC.com and Facebook. A first-person account of the ceremonies and their lead-up will be published in Thursday’s e-Edition.
McCrory has been in Washington, D.C., since Monday evening, when he passed the government-mandated COVID-19 test from the back of a Lyft vehicle navigating the Pentagon’s north parking lot. On Wednesday, he will begin reporting from the scene several hours in advance of the scheduled swearing-in of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at 11 a.m. Central time.
Those interested in seeing the live reports can follow McCrory (@DRC_Editor) or the Record-Chronicle (@DentonRC) on Twitter; the Record-Chronicle (denton_rc) on Instagram; or the Record-Chronicle’s Facebook page (facebook.com/dentonrc).
We also invite readers to share their inauguration experiences by using the hashtag #DRCinauguration on Twitter.
Wednesday’s inauguration festivities are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with a number of virtual events livestreamed via bideninaugural.org/watch or broadcast on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and numerous cable networks.