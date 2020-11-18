A local musician was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is facing a drug charge following a traffic stop, according to the Denton Police Department.
Christopher Avant, known as rapper AV the Great, was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Sycamore Street. According to a police report, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that didn’t signal to turn and was then obstructing the roadway on Sycamore.
The report says Avant, 34, admitted to police he didn’t have insurance on the vehicle, which he said belonged to him, and said he had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. Officers confirmed he had a warrant from Denton police.
He allegedly told police he didn’t have anything illegal in the vehicle. When asked if he had ever been arrested, he said he was on probation because a friend had left some drugs in his car.
According to the report, an officer walked around the vehicle and could see through the windows that there was a small bag with a pill inside. Police conducted a probable cause search, and the report says Avant claimed the pill was Adderall, for which he didn’t have a prescription.
Officers also reported locating a handgun and a loaded pistol magazine. Avant was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, less than a gram, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
It’s illegal to carry a weapon in Texas while engaged in criminal activity other than a Class C misdemeanor. Possessing less than a gram of a substance in Penalty Group 2 without a prescription is a state jail felony.
Avant was no longer in the city jail as of Wednesday afternoon. He was released on $1,500 bail for the drug charge and $2,500 bail for the weapon charge.