For years, Denton has been considered one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Now, it is also ranked one of the best places to live in the country.
“We are honored to see Denton continually recognized as one of the top places to live, work and play,” Jessica Rogers, the city’s director of economic development, said of Denton’s listing in the Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com. “Seeing our community named as one of Livability’s Top 100 Places to Live in the U.S. is an incredible compliment to the people and places that create the unique culture and diversity of experiences and opportunities for our community.”
According to a news release from Livability.com, Denton ranks 55th on this year’s list, outpacing more than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million “in this data-driven ranking.” The top ranking went to Fort Collins, Colorado, with Richardson, at No. 41, being the top place to live in Texas.
The rankings were guided by each city’s “Opportunity Score,” which consists of several variables centered around the economy, job opportunities and growth, the news release states.
“While Livability factored in obvious data points, such as unemployment rates, density of jobs and disposable income, other variables played a part in calculating each city’s opportunity score — like the percentage of households with high-speed broadband,” the release states. “This year’s ranking of the Top 100 Best Places to Live also factored in two exclusive data points from Emsi that measured the growth of high-paying jobs and overall wage growth. When combined, these points offer a snapshot of the opportunity landscape of each city, and the potential for businesses and residents to thrive and grow.”
Denton City Council member Jesse Davis said he smiles when organizations outside the city recognize it.
“I always smile to myself when other folks realize what we’ve always known about our hometown,” he said. “This distinction is very fitting for Denton and a testament to our efforts to foster a vibrant, resilient economy. We still have work to do, especially with our economic development fund and in the diversity of our housing sector. But this news bolsters my feeling that we will recover strongly from the current crisis.”
According to Livability.com, creating a list of the best places to live in a year marked by uncertainty and disruption was challenging but also clarifying.
“The pandemic and ensuing economic turbulence made people rethink their commitment to big, expensive cities, and the rise of the remote work provided a unique opportunity to live anywhere,” said Winona Dimeo-Ediger, Livability editor-in-chief, in the release. “The dust is still settling, but the chaos of this year made the things that have always mattered — affordability, safety, community and opportunity — matter even more. The small to mid-sized cities on Livability’s list offer exactly what people are looking for right now.”
More than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million were ranked on 40 data points measuring economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care, according to the news release. The full list of the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live can be found at bit.ly/2GzzL2F.