The Denton City Council meeting unraveled Tuesday night midway through the first of two public hearings and delayed votes on two massive new subdivisions planned for the west side.
Council members skirmished over whether it was prudent to continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After deliberating the details of a local disaster declaration, they approved various contracts and purchases to keep public services running. But they couldn’t agree on whether the city properly prepared for the public hearings — which had almost no participants.
In the end, Mayor Chris Watts pulled the plug on the votes for Cole and Hunter Ranch, saying he was not aware until Tuesday night that Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had issued new guidance for public meetings during the public health emergency.
The mayor's decision came after council member Deb Armintor walked out of the meeting and fellow council member Paul Meltzer said he, too, would withdraw because the proceedings felt “illegitimate.”
“I can’t countenance this,” Meltzer said.
Council member Keely Briggs was absent from the room in self-quarantine after a possible coronavirus exposure. She was not videoconferenced into the meeting, but the mayor read messages from her into the record from time to time.
Denia area resident Jennifer Lane addressed the council during the first public hearing while wearing a face mask and latex gloves. She traveled through Seattle as the pandemic emerged and did not want to take any chances exposing others, she said.
She urged them to reschedule the hearings because the votes to allow Cole and Hunter Ranches to become special taxing districts were controversial.
“Don’t pretend there are hearings when no one is here,” Lane said. “No one came because people are not comfortable.”
The developers for Cole and Hunter Ranches need the city’s approval for special taxing districts that would finance some of the public infrastructure needed on the west side — roads, water and sewer lines, and storm water fixtures. The special taxing districts would assess an additional 55 cents per $100 valuation in property taxes on homes and businesses built on about 6,400 acres of ranchland — above and beyond the county, city and school taxes already assessed on every Denton property owner.
The two projects are expected to bring homes for 64,000 new residents and 16,000 jobs to Denton over the next 20-30 years.
Council member Gerard Hudspeth said the city made reasonable accommodations for people to participate in the meeting, having announced the day before that all attendees would be screened for symptoms by paramedics before being allowed in the building. In addition, city staff blocked seating to help people maintain distance from one another.
City Manager Todd Hileman told council members that the city staff was still working on videoconferencing options for future meetings.
“I can’t commit that we will be ready by March 31 or April 7,” Hileman said. “We won’t know for a few more days.”
Council members have already canceled the March 24 meeting along with all other board and commission meetings this month through the disaster declaration.
It remains unclear when, and how, the City Council will meet next, but the clock is already ticking.
On Wednesday afternoon, Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips asked area cities, schools and special taxing districts to decide by Friday whether they want to postpone local elections to November.