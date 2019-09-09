A Denton Police Department officer’s patrol car struck a pedestrian late Sunday night as the officer turned the corner from North Elm Street to Hickory Street.
The victim was evaluated and released at the scene after sustaining “abrasions,” said Allison Vetere, a police spokeswoman. An investigation has been opened into the crash, she said.
The officer driving the vehicle was dispatched to the downtown Square to respond to a disturbance involving an intoxicated person, Vetere said. While the officer was searching for the suspect, he struck the pedestrian, she said.
The officer is still on active duty, said Vetere, who declined to disclose his name, citing the ongoing internal investigation.
“With any investigation, it’s going to take a while for the result to come forward,” she said. “The officer is not on leave at this time, but there is a potential if any wrongdoing is found during the investigation.”
The incident was reported at 11:46 p.m. Medics with Denton Fire Department responded to the scene and evaluated the victim.
A full detail of the injuries and identification of the victim was not included in preliminary reports, Vetere said. Medics cleared the victim for release, and the victim did not request additional medical services, she said.