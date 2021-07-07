Authorities have learned that information from at least 200 credit or debit cards used at a 7-Eleven gas pump in south Denton was compromised through a malicious card reader.
During a check-up on the gas pumps, a technician found a skimmer at a gas pump at the 7-Eleven station located at 1610 Teasley Lane and alerted police on June 25. A skimmer is an electronic device that attaches to a card reader and pulls information such as names and card information from any card used.
The one found at the Denton station wasn’t an external skimmer that attaches to the card reader. Detective Brandon Hobon, a financial crimes investigator at the Denton Police Department, said this was an internal one, which is more difficult for consumers to detect.
“This particular one is an internal skimmer, so some of the initial information that we’ve been given about wiggling a card reader, making sure nothing falls off, it’s still good information, but it’s not 100% foolproof — and this is a good example as to why,” Hobon said.
When customers insert their credit or debit cards into a compromised card reader, the skimmer records all of the information on the magnetic strip. This includes your name, card information and other data the card company has placed on it. That data is stored in the skimmer’s memory chip and can be downloaded by a fraudster in a matter of minutes, Hobon said.
He said fraudsters had to get into the inner components of the gas pump’s computer system to connect the wired skimmer into the system, which can take only a few seconds.
“Once they get in there, they don’t have to come back and pick up that skimmer [like] the old facelift coverings, the ones that fit over the card reader,” Hobon said. “These are going to be Bluetooth enabled. I can be in the general area, make it look like I’m doing something else and download that information.”
Hobon said he got the obstruction report back on Tuesday and learned the skimmer found at the 7-Eleven had 200 card numbers stored on it.
“It looks like it had been in place for a month and a half,” Hobon said. “The earliest card is from May 15.”
Scott Belshaw is a professor at the University of North Texas and runs the school’s Cyber Forensics Lab. Belshaw said he works with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which regulates and licenses gas stations, on skimmers. He and his graduate assistant, Jordan Brinck, pulled the information recently.
“We’ve found them here in Denton before and in Dallas and the North Texas area,” Belshaw said. “This problem is increasing at a dramatic rate based on what I’m seeing. I looked at the data because I work with the state, and it’s increasing at a pretty big rate.”
Belshaw and Hobon said it’s relatively easy to get into gas pumps because the keys are all the same, and people can buy them on the dark web.
Hobon said police do contact local gas stations to let them know if a skimmer has been found at one of their pumps, but Hobon added it’s on those companies to check their card readers themselves.
“With these being inner components, we as law enforcement will not go into those gas pumps and start poking around just for liability reasons,” he said. “We don’t want to short-circuit anything on the pumps.”
The Denton Police Department let local banks know about the skimmer as well. By telling them where and when a skimmer was located, he said those banks can run their own reports with their cardholders to see if any of their customers had a transaction at that location.
“They can take that information, and if they want to be proactive, they can contact the card holder about a potential breach and say we’re going to cancel this card and have a new one issued.”
He said the Police Department can request those financial records from banks, but it could take months because officers have to go through court orders to get the names and contact information of people connected to the 200 card numbers.
Belshaw said among the safest card readers out there at the moment are ones that require users to leave their card inserted for a few seconds. Besides that, Hobon said internal skimmers are harder to detect, but customers can still check to see if security tape around a card reader is still intact.
“We’ve always told people if the security tape is mixing or not fixed properly, you probably shouldn’t use that gas pump,” Hobon said. “That tamper-proof sticker is going to be one indication that someone has gotten into that machine. It could be a reasonable reason [for entry] or something like this. I would recommend not using that machine, and you could even bring it up to the gas station attendee, let them know the sticker has been tampered with so they could go through their protocol.”
Hobon said anyone who went to the gas station where the skimmer was found should play it safe and check in with their banks, especially because some fraudsters may not use that card information right away.
“It’s not a reflection that the business is bad, but it’s better to be safe than sorry and not wait until something has shown up as far as fraud or anything like that [on your accounts],” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of credit card data that is in general being stolen and sold on the dark web and card numbers not being used right away. My personal one has an expiration date of 2024. I can hold onto that card number for a little while, and people are going to forget the skimmer at 7-Eleven in a month, let their guard down — but I still have all that data.”