With the presence of a fire station and an addition of a police substation, a portion of Vintage Boulevard in southwest Denton will be a public safety site.
Construction for the city of Denton’s future police substation is scheduled to begin in early 2022 with a completion date by the third quarter of the year, a city official said. This is three years after a proposition passed in November 2019 to allocate money for a police substation and indoor firing range.
The bond program has completion dates running through 2024, according to the city of Denton’s construction updates. The bond allocated funding for street improvements and the purchase of land for parks along with $61.9 million dedicated to public safety facilities for the Denton Police Department.
The new substation and firing range at 7111 Vintage Blvd. will be adjacent to Denton Fire Station 7 and will span about 46,543 square feet.
“The substation will be a support facility for the main PD HQ, which will have more infrastructure than the substation,” such as the forensics lab, the evidence storage and the 911 call center, said Scott Gray, the city’s director of Airport, Facilities and Real Estate. “The Substation site will have training facilities the PD HQ does not, however.”
These training facilities include the firing range and driving training pad. There isn’t a name yet for the substation. Gray said names for the facility could come up as construction is underway.
According to the city’s website, the $61.9 million for public safety facilities allocates about $21 million to the substation. Gray said the $61.9 million will cover hard construction costs as well as furnishings and security.
“[The substation] will be within walking distance [of the fire station],” Gray said. “We’re trying to maximize the use of the site. … It’s all going to be comingled as a public safety site.”
Ryan Adams, a city spokesperson, said plans for the land on Vintage Boulevard date back to the construction of Denton Fire Station 7, which opened in 2007.
“The location where the substation is at was originally identified as a great location for Fire Station 7,” Adams said. “In planning for it, the city took advantage of the availability of land around it with the knowledge it could, as opportunities came up, locate other public facilities adjacent to serve the growing area of south Denton. In line with that is our decision to locate the police substation on that piece of property adjacent to the fire station to serve a growing area.”
A few of the city’s seven, soon to be eight, fire stations have gone under reconstruction or renovation in the past 15 years. Fire Station 7 was the most recent fire station to open for service in 2007 to provide service to the southwest part of Denton, according to the city’s website.
Denton Central Appraisal District records show homes popped up in the area in the early 2000s, just a few years before Fire Station 7 started to service the area.
“The location was certainly one that we considered and ultimately focused on due to its proximity to the area of the city where we wanted to provide those services at an enhanced level,” Adams said. “Due to the fact that we had ownership of the land and an existing facility immediately adjacent to the proposed site, staff felt it was an ideal location for consideration of the substation.”