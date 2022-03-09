The Denton Police Department has seized almost two dozen fictitious license plates during recent patrol shifts — and one lieutenant said their goal is to get people to stop printing fake ones and educate people on the proper place to get tags.
According to the Texas Transportation Code, it’s a misdemeanor at the very least for someone to put a license plate on a vehicle that’s not meant for that vehicle, is fictitious, has the wrong dates or has blurring or reflective matter keeping someone from reasonably reading the numbers and letters.
While some people use them to disguise a stolen car or hide from police, others may not know that the temporary tag on their car is illegitimate.
“It’s very easy to manufacture a fictitious tag,” Lt. Steve Buchanan, who oversees criminal investigations, said Wednesday. “If you have a computer and printer, you can make your own tag.”
This year, he said the Police Department has seized 23 fictitious license plates from vehicles. They’re still investigating those tags to figure out if someone had a fake one with malintent — to hide a stolen vehicle and skip out on paying a car sales tax, the car registration and/or inspection — or if they were scammed or genuinely didn’t know it was a fake.
“We’re going to check and see if any [vehicles with a fake tag] are stolen,” Buchanan said. “If it’s parked, we’ll seize the tags. If there’s someone we can contact, we talk to them. How they came into possession [of one]. In some cases, somebody may have been scammed. They may have thought they got it from a legitimate person.”
Buchanan said there has been a push in Texas over the past few months to go after fictitious license plates. Last month, the head of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles resigned as the agency was being pressured to address the fake license plates.
Small car dealerships have sold more temporary tags than the state’s largest franchised dealers, Denton Record-Chronicle news partner KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported in November 2021.
Some of those dealerships existed only on paper and weren’t legitimate lots selling cars and instead were selling only the tags. Dealers did so by registering as a car dealer with the DMV, granting them access to the system that allows them to create temporary tags. The DMV at the time didn’t fingerprint car dealer license applicants or visit them in person before approving a license.
In early February, the DMV shut down six car dealers who were suspected of selling illegal paper tags.
Part of the reason Denton police are finding more now is they are patrolling more around areas where higher crime has been reported.
Police are looking more toward the temporary license plates because of how easy they are to make, Buchanan said. At first glance, it’s not always easy to tell if one is fake. Because of the rampant black market for temporary plates, he said police will always run the numbers on any temporary tags they see.
“If it doesn’t come back to a vehicle, they’ll initiate a traffic stop,” Buchanan said. “All vehicles are required to have the proper license plate and identification on them. … We’re going to initiate a traffic stop to find out how they came into possession of that tag, where it came from, make sure [the car] isn’t stolen and there are no issues.”
Police are still investigating the tags they’ve currently seized as they find more. Buchanan said any criminal charges would depend on where the investigation takes them.
“Finding the people making them would be great to make them stop,” he said. “I think our main goal in this is to educate the public because some are unaware of the actual procedures. Some may have taken the word of the people they bought the car from and not know the consequences.”