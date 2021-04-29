Through a gun violence initiative, the Denton Police Department announced Thursday in a news release that detectives have seized 156 firearms since October 2020.
The Police Department began the gun violence initiative to address an increase in violent crime with firearms in the city by sending detectives to areas where firearms are used for criminal offenses.
“In the past six months, the special operations detectives that worked the initiative were tasked with locating and seizing firearms, particularly those that are stolen, illegally possessed by felons, or used in the commission of violent crimes,” the release says. “Patrol officers were also urged to continue meticulously reporting gun-related offenses, and to seize weapons used during violent offenses.”
In one incident April 16, officers arrested Xavier Aguirre, 19, of Little Elm on seven felony charges and an outstanding warrant from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office after a 911 caller reported smelling marijuana in the 4200 block of Interstate 35. His charges are theft of a firearm, four counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in different penalty groups, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds.
Police detained him at the scene. Twelve firearms were seized, one of which was reported stolen, as well as multiple extended gun magazines, a large amount of ammunition, 40 doses of LSD, 55 tabs of MDMA ecstasy, 85 Xanax pills, 77.5 grams of promethazine with codeine and 5.675 pounds of marijuana.
“Keeping our community safe and livable, by working to significantly decrease the number of shootings, aggravated assaults, and other gun crime in the city of Denton, is the primary goal of this proactive initiative,” the release states. “We will work with our state and federal partners to hold accountable those who look to commit crime in our city, especially those using firearms.”
Denton police ask anyone to call either 911 or the non-emergency line at 940-349-8181 to report suspected violent or suspicious activity.