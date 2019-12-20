The special investigative unit of the Denton Police Department seized 596.3 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in a traffic stop Thursday, leading to one arrest, according to a news release.
The driver, Adan Murga-Alvarez, 29, was arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams, a first-degree felony, and is currently in the Denton City Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.
At 4:39 p.m. Thursday, police pulled over a black GMC Envoy traveling southbound on Interstate 35E just north of North Texas Boulevard for a broken passenger brake light on the suspicion it could be transporting drugs, said Khristen Jones, spokeswoman for the police.
The driver seemed nervous, and a police canine walked around and sniffed the car, alerting officers to drugs in the vehicle. There were 12 large containers of the drug in the car, varying from 41.3 to 53.9 pounds each. A field test at the scene tested positive for methamphetamine.
If found guilty, Murga-Alvarez could face between five to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.