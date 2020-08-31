The Denton Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a dark gray Honda following a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday morning, according to a news release.
Police, Denton Fire Rescue and paramedics responded to a crash on South Interstate 35E at the McCormick Street overpass around 3:36 a.m. Monday and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The release says he was struck by a dark gray Honda as well as a second vehicle.
Officers are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run and closed down the southbound lanes for at least four hours. According to the release, the dark gray Honda would have damage on the passenger's side and front right corner, and the driver may not have known someone had been struck. The driver of the second vehicle stopped following the crash and is cooperating with investigators.
Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 940-349-7851 or 940-349-7941.