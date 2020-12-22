The Denton Police Department is searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at her home in the 2500 block of Charlotte Street on Nov. 11, according to a news release.
The release says around 6:36 p.m., the assailant knocked on the door of her apartment at an unnamed complex, struck up a casual conversation and then forced his way in and sexually assaulted her.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the department is coming forward now for the public’s help because investigators were first following other leads and didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation at the time. Beckwith confirmed the victim didn’t know the suspect and that this is the first such report in recent months matching this description.
The Police Department provided a composite image of the suspect and described him as a 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-tall light-skinned Black man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, with a muscular build, short dark hair and dark eyes, a wide nose and black-rimmed, square-shaped glasses. The release also says he has discoloration on his face similar to acne scars or freckles on his cheeks below his eyes.
According to the release, police are aware the description matches a serial burglar who was active in Denton between July and September 2019, but they haven’t definitively linked the cases.
In 2019, three women in their early 20s reported they answered the doors at their apartments across the city to find a man who Denton police described had the same description.
The department asks anyone with information to call Detective Marqui Curtis at 940-349-7727 or leave an anonymous tip with the Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the offender may be eligible to receive $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.