A 19-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning near South Mayhill Road, according to a news release.
The Denton Police Department is searching for the suspect vehicle, which the victim said may have been an SUV. The news release says officers responded to reports of an injured person lying in the grassy median around 6:18 a.m. Friday near South Mayhill Road and Spencer Road.
The victim told police he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking. According to the release, the man believes an SUV may have struck him but is unsure what the color of the vehicle was.
The suspect vehicle should have damage to the driver's side headlight area, the release says. The Police Department asks anyone with information to call 940-349-8181, ask to be transferred to the Traffic Division and reference case 20009334.