The Denton Police Department is searching for a 31-year-old man reported missing on Tuesday who was last seen in west Denton, according to a social media post.
The post says the missing man, Roderick ‘Rico’ Mangum, is described as having developmental issues. He was last seen in the 2000 block of Greenway Drive.
According to the post, it’s unusual for Mangum to leave home without telling anyone. He is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Denton police ask anyone with information to call 940-349-7940.
— Zaira Perez