Project Amistad, hosted by the Denton Police Department, will begin on Feb. 25.
The program is in Spanish, and its mission is to "build bridges of friendship, support, education and understanding among the Hispanic community and law enforcement," according to a department flier.
The first meeting will last from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
For more information, call Richard Godoy at 940-249-7909.
— Staff report
Spanish version below:
Proyecto Amistad, un producto de departamento de policía de Denton, comienza el 25 de febrero.
El programa es en español y la misión es para "construir puentes de amistad, apoyo, educación y comprensión entre la comunidad hispana y [la policía]," según un volante del departamento.
La reunión primera será de 6:30-8 p.m. al Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.
Para más información, llama Richard Godoy a 940-249-7909.