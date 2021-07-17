After multiple callers reported hearing shots fired in the 500 block of Inman Street, Denton police are reporting no injuries, though multiple shell casings have been located.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, but that officers have searched and have not found any victims as a result of the incident. The department posted a social media update on its response at 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
Beckwith said she could not confirm exactly when or where the incident occurred, but that there may have been an ongoing party in the block, as many people were leaving the area as officers arrived. Officers were still at the scene as of 9:35 p.m.