Editor's note: The Denton Police Department on Thursday released body camera footage from the Jan. 21 officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of University of North Texas student Darius Tarver. The video contains graphic language and imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.
The Denton Police Department showed the body camera footage from the Jan. 21 fatal officer-involved shooting during a press conference Thursday.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said he wanted to present the facts to the public because he couldn’t let false and inaccurate information continue to spread, of which he said citizen commentary at Tuesday’s City Council meeting was the tipping point.
In the 13-minute-long video, edited to show four officers’ body camera footage, Dixon walked news media through the incident from when they arrived at an apartment building landing, to making contact with University of North Texas student Darius Tarver and to his death.
