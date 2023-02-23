howell at city council

Denton police Lt. Elisa Howell, who’s in charge of the city’s Homeless Outreach Team as well as overseeing the department's Mental Health Division, makes a homeless solutions response presentation to the City Council on Tuesday.

 Screenshot via City of Denton

Denton police said the department needs help addressing the rising number of people experiencing homelessness in the city, according to a Feb. 21 presentation by city staff to the Denton City Council.

More funding, as well as additional officers and caseworkers, are proposed to properly manage the need.

Download PDF Homeless Solutions Response Update

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

