The Denton Police Department issued a temporary response protocol Sunday morning as part of the city's response to the spread of COVID-19, activating additional phone lines for all non-emergency situations. The phone number is 940-349-8173.
The police department has been monitoring the CDC's recommendations for social distancing. “This additional phone line will limit the number of times our officers need to come into direct contact with residents or enter residents’ homes,” the department's news release states.
Additionally, the front lobby of the police department, at 601 E. Hickory St., will be closed until further notice “out of an abundance of caution during the City’s COVID-19 response," the release states.
Officers will still be dispatched to locations in circumstances such as thefts, sexual assaults, family and domestic disturbances, including fights, and missing person and welfare concerns.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the temporary response protocol will remain in place "until the city lifts all states of emergency."