Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.