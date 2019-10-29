A Denton police officer was in critical condition after undergoing surgery Tuesday morning after they were shot during a traffic stop in Denton, authorities said.
Two people who authorities say were involved in a shootout with the officer were in custody Tuesday morning, police said. The suspects, a man and a woman, were also hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the Carrollton area, police said at an early-morning news conference.
The officer was shot in the 1800 block of West University Drive near a Taco Bell, police said. There the officer pulled over a suspect vehicle when a firefight began, police said. The details of how the shooting began were not made available Tuesday morning.
The Denton Police Department held news conference at about 3:45 a.m. to update the public on the shooting. The Texas Rangers are heading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, police said.
Denton Assistant Police Chief Bobby Smith said at the news conference the officer was in "stable but critical" condition.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon was on his way back to Denton Tuesday morning from Chicago, where he was attending the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference at the time of the shooting.
This breaking news story will be updated.