Updated at 12:40 p.m. with suspect being identified and charged with attempted capital murder.
Denton police officer underwent hours of emergency surgery Tuesday morning after he was shot during a traffic stop in Denton that turned into a chase spanning across Denton County, authorities said.
Two people who authorities say were involved in a shootout with the officer were in custody Tuesday morning and receiving treatment from gunshot wounds at a hospital in Carrollton, police said at an early-morning news conference.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Vetere said at about 9:30 a.m. the officer made it through surgery at around 8 a.m. and was still in critical condition.
A Fort Worth man suspected of being involved in the shooting was booked into the Denton County Jail around midday Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials. Antwon Pinkston is charged with attempted capital murder.
Authorities had no update about the other suspect as of about 12:30 p.m.
The officer, whose name the police have not publicized, pulled over a vehicle for an “equipment violation” at about 12:02 a.m. in Taco Bell parking lot in the 1800 block of West University Drive, police said. The officer exchanged fire with the suspects and was shot.
Police said backup stayed with the wounded officer while the suspect vehicle fled. Carrollton and Farmers Branch police worked to find the vehicle and apprehend the suspects, police said. The two suspects, whose names have not been publicized, were taken into custody in Carrollton, Denton police said.
Denton police were reviewing body camera footage and conducting an investigation as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. The Texas Rangers are heading the officer-involved shooting alongside Denton police. The details as to how the firefight began were not made clear early Tuesday morning.
Denton Assistant Police Chief Bobby Smith said at the news conference the officer was in "stable but critical" condition. Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon was on his way back to Denton Tuesday morning from Chicago, where he was attending the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference at the time of the shooting. Dixon is expected back in Denton sometime mid-afternoon today.
This is the first time a Denton police officer was shot by a suspect since 1992, Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said. In 1997, a Denton officer was injured by gunfire during training. Neither of those officers were killed, Jones said.
Officers from Denton and other agencies were at Medical City Denton as the sun was coming up Tuesday. Across Denton, investigators were still on scene at about 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Taco Bell near where the shooting occurred.
This breaking news story will be updated throughout the day Tuesday.