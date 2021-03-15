A Denton police officer accused of distributing child pornography pleaded not guilty Friday in the Texas Eastern District Court and was ordered to remain in federal custody, according to court documents filed Monday.
David Schoolcraft, a Denton Police Department officer, is now on unpaid suspension following his indictment Wednesday on one count related to child pornography. He was arrested March 3 by the Dallas division of the FBI. Schoolcraft was initially placed on paid administrative leave pending an indictment.
The indictment filed Thursday alleges Schoolcraft used an instant messaging application on a phone with internet access to send two videos on or about Dec. 23-29. According to records, both girls in the sexually explicit videos appeared to be prepubescent.
Schoolcraft was arraigned Friday, and the judge ordered him to remain detained by federal authorities. According to documents, his final pretrial conference is on May 7. Dates for the jury selection and trial will be determined on this day, records say.
A court filing shows the United States attorney prosecuting the case must allow Schoolcraft’s attorney to view and/or copy relevant statements he made to federal agents and other relevant material to his case.
Schoolcraft has been a patrol officer during his 15 years with Denton police.
The penalty for distributing child pornography, cited as U.S. Code 2252A(a)(2)(A), is imprisonment between five and 20 years as well as fines.
If convicted, Schoolcraft would be ordered to forfeit his iPhone XR under U.S. Code 2253(a), which calls for people convicted of charges related to child pornography to forfeit any property used or intended to be used to commit or promote the offense.