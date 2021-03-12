The Denton police officer arrested on a child pornography charge March 3 was indicted Wednesday, according to court records.
Officer David Schoolcraft, a 15-year patrol officer of the Denton Police Department, was arrested March 3 by the Dallas division of the FBI. According to a criminal complaint, he is charged with distributing child pornography. Schoolcraft was ordered to remain in federal custody March 4 following his initial hearing in the Texas Eastern District Court and remains detained.
The indictment alleges Schoolcraft used an instant messaging application on a phone with internet access to send two videos on or around Dec. 23-29. Both girls in the sexually explicit videos appeared to be prepubescent, according to the indictment.
The penalty for the charge, cited as U.S. Code 2252A(a)(2)(A), is imprisonment between five and 20 years as well as fines.
Upon conviction, Schoolcraft would be ordered to forfeit his iPhone XR under U.S. Code 2253(a), which calls for people convicted of charges related to child pornography to forfeit any property used or intended to be used to commit or promote the offense.
Schoolcraft was placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest. The Police Department declined to release his photo until Schoolcraft was indicted, citing Texas Local Government Code Chapter 143.090, which says departments can’t release photos of police officers unless they’ve been charged with an offense by indictment.
Following his indictment Wednesday, the department released the photograph to the Denton Record-Chronicle upon request Friday through an outstanding Texas Public Information Act request.
The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service do not provide mugshots of those they arrest due to their outstanding photograph policies.
A detention and preliminary hearing for Schoolcraft was scheduled for Friday morning. The affidavit was still sealed Friday morning.