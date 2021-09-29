A nine-year Denton police officer accused of assaulting his girlfriend was arrested Wednesday morning by the Aubrey Police Department.
Officer Daniel J. Neighbors with the Denton Police Department was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday following an investigation by the Aubrey Police Department.
Aubrey police Lt. David Bruce said a woman came into the Police Department on Wednesday morning to report the assault. He said the assault happened within 18 hours of the Police Department being on the case.
Neighbors is charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with an emergency request for assistance. He was arrested at about 11 a.m. at a home on Countryside Drive in Aubrey.
Bruce said the woman wanted to call 911, but Neighbors allegedly took her phone from her. When asked if the woman had reported any domestic violence with Neighbors before, Bruce said she hadn’t in Aubrey.
“We don’t know if she has with other jurisdictions,” Bruce said. “That’s part of the investigation.”
Pending the investigation, Neighbors is on paid administrative leave from the Denton Police Department. According to city records, Neighbors is part of the patrol division and makes $87,547 annually.
Bruce said Aubrey police took Neighbors for booking to the Denton County Jail. Capt. Orlando Hinojosa, a spokesperson with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, said Neighbors was still in the process of being booked at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and that his booking mugshot wasn’t available yet.
The Denton Police Department isn’t involved with the criminal investigation, according to a news release.
The assault family charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, and interfering with a 911 call is a Class A misdemeanor.
Neighbors is the second Denton police officer arrested this year. In March, the Dallas FBI division arrested now-former officer David Schoolcraft, who is accused of distributing child pornography. Schoolcraft was placed on administrative leave upon his arrest, and he resigned in April.
